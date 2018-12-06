The Latest: 'Vice' director jokes he'll take down 'Poppins'

2019 Golden Globe nominees Best Motion Picture - Drama "Black Panther"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California (all times local):

9 a.m.

"Vice" director Adam McKay says he's only competitive with one movie in the best comedy or musical film category: "Mary Poppins Returns."

Speaking from London about his film's leading six Golden Globe nominations Thursday, McKay deadpanned that "we will take 'Mary Poppins' out." He added: "Dick Cheney is going for her."

McKay's film about the former vice president also got nominations for stars Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell, as well as for his directing and screenplay.

He said he hasn't even considered what President Donald Trump might think of the film. He said, "I'm going to bet dollars to doughnuts he never even watches it."

"Vice" hits North American theaters on Dec. 25.

___

8:40 a.m.

Even the sometimes-offbeat Golden Globe Awards are unable to resist the allure of movie stars who dabble in television work.

Julia Roberts, Jim Carrey and Michael Douglas were among the nominees announced Thursday for next month's awards voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Not every film actor made the cut, with Emma Stone and Jonah Hill out of the running for Netflix's "Maniac."

Also snubbed was "This Is Us," which failed to garner a drama series bid or recognition for its stars, including previous Globes winner Sterling K. Brown.

FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" received the leading number of bids, four, including best limited series or TV movie.

The Golden Globes air Jan. 6 on NBC with hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

___

8:10 a.m.

Real life was better than a dream for 15-year-old Elsie Fisher.

She said "absolutely not" when asked Thursday morning if she expected her Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in "Eighth Grade."

Fisher says that during the night she "had a dream they were announced and I wasn't even nominated."

She says she then "randomly" woke up just at the moment her nomination was announced on the Golden Globes live stream, and "It was incredible."

Told she was trending on Twitter for her one-word reaction to the nomination that just said "WHAT," Fisher replied, in a mock-triumphant voice, "Hell yeah!"

___

8 a.m.

There's no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to the mercurial Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its Golden Globe nominations, but Thursday morning's choices featured several shocking exclusions.

Supporting actor favorite Sam Elliott failed to get a nomination for "A Star Is Born." Foreign language favorite "Cold War" was left out as well. And many were surprised that Adam McKay's yet-to-be-released Dick Cheney film "Vice" walked off with the most film nominations.

On the television side, there was little love for "Atlanta" or "The Handmaid's Tale," both of which only got acting nominations. And NBC's "This Is Us" was shut out entirely.

___

7:40 a.m.

Golden Globe nominees are usually groggy when they get word of the honor early in the morning.

But Glenn Close was groggier than most when she learned she'd been nominated for best actress in a film drama for "The Wife."

Close had done two performances of the play "Mother of the Maid" in New York that taxed her well into the night and made it tough to talk.

She told The Associated Press in a phone interview: "My voice is gone."

Close has won nearly every award and actress can get, but says being nominated "never gets old." She says part of the joy is because of what part is being recognized, and said her role "The Wife" is the kind that "doesn't come around very often."

In "The Wife" she plays the spouse of a Nobel Prize winner, and the film opens with just the same kind of too-early phone call that Close was awoken with Thursday morning.

She said she might celebrate with tequila, but then remembered she has another show Thursday night, and said "I'll probably have to go back to sleep at some point."

___

7:25 a.m.

The Golden Globe Awards has created a new lifetime achievement honor to recognize top names in the television industry.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna announced the award Thursday morning before nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes were revealed at the Beverly Hilton. She says the award will be equivalent to the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film.

Tatna says the new annual award will "honor TV's biggest names and brightest talents" and was created to reflect what she called a new "golden age of television." She says honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments and influence on the industry.

No details on who the award would be named after, or who its inaugural recipient will be, were released Thursday. Tatna says the recipient will be revealed in the coming days.

The HFPA has not yet announced its recipient of the DeMille award. Last year the honor went to Oprah Winfrey, who delivered a rousing speech that was a highlight of Hollywood's awards season.

___

6:05 a.m.

Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" has swooped in to lead nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards with six nods.

The film narrowly edged Bradley Cooper's tear-jerking revival "A Star Is Born," the interracial road-trip drama "Green Book" and the period romp "The Favourite."

Few saw the resounding success of "Vice" coming. The Annapurna Pictures release, starring Christian Bale as the former vice president, is a highly critical portrait of the former vice president. It was nominated in the Globes' best comedy or musical film category.

The show splits best film honorees into drama and comedy or musical categories.

Lady Gaga and Cooper both received acting nominations for "A Star is Born," as did "Green Book's" Viggo Mortensen.

___

6:00 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best acting in a film comedy or musical have been announced.

The best actress nominees are: Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"; Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"; Charlize Theron, "Tully"; Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians."

The best actor nominees are: Christian Bale, "Vice"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"; Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"; Robert Redford, "The Old Man & The Gun"; John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie."

___

5:55 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominations for best original song have been announced.

They are: Kendrick Lamar's "All The Stars" from "Black Panther"; Dolly Parton's "Girl in the Movies from "Dumplin"; Annie Lennox's "Requiem for a Private War" from "A Private War"; Troye Sivan and Jonsi's "Revelation" from "Boy Erased" and Lady Gaga's "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born."

___

5:50 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominations for best acting in a film drama have been announced.

The best actress nominees are: Glenn Close, "The Wife," Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born," Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer," Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Rosamund Pike, "A Private War."

The best actor nominees are: Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born," Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate," Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased," Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody," John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman."

___

5:45 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a limited series have been announced.

The best actor nominees are: Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"; Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"; Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"; Daniel Brühl, "The Alienist"; Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal."

The best actress nominees are: Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Connie Britton, "Dirty John"; Laura Dern, "The Tale"; Regina King, "Seven Seconds."

___

5:40 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best films have been announced.

The drama nominees are: "Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody," ''If Beale Street Could Talk," ''A Star Is Born."

The comedy or musical film nominees are: "Crazy Rich Asians," ''The Favourite," ''Green Book," ''Mary Poppins Returns," ''Vice."

___

5:35 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best television drama series have been announced.

They are: "The Americans," ''Bodyguard," ''Homecoming," ''Killing Eve," ''Pose."

___

5:30 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best actors in a television comedy series have been announced.

The best actress nominees are: Kristen Bell "The Good Place"; Candice Bergen "Murphy Brown"; Alison Brie, "GLOW"; Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Debra Messing, "Will & Grace."

The best actor nominees are: Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"; Jim Carrey "Kidding"; Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method"; Donald Glover "Atlanta"; Bill Hader "Barry."

___

5:25 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best television limited series or movie have been announced.

They are: "The Alienist," ''The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," ''Escape at Dannemora," ''Sharp Objects," and "A Very English Scandal."

___

5:20 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best animated film have been announced.

They are: "Incredibles 2," ''Isle of Dogs," ''Mirai," ''Ralph Breaks the Internet," ''Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

___

5:18 a.m.

The Golden Globe nominees for best foreign language film have been announced in Beverly Hills, California.

They are: "Capernaum," ''Girl," ''Never Look Away," ''Roma," ''Shoplifters."

___

5:15 a.m.

The reading of the nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards has begun.

The nominees for best television comedy or musical series are: "Barry," ''The Good Place," ''Kidding," ''The Kominsky Method, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

___

4:50 a.m.

Final preparations are being made for the announcement of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

Cameras and crews are setting up in a room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to cover the announcement of the honorees for the 76th annual ceremony, which honors achievements in television and film.

Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:10 a.m. and will be streamed on the Facebook page of Globes host, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association .

The nominations will be read on a stage flanked by two giant Golden Globe Award statues.

The glitzy ceremony will be held Jan. 6 and will be broadcast live on NBC. It will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

___

3 a.m.

Nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards will be announced Thursday morning, and both "A Star Is Born" and "Mary Poppins Returns" could be in for a big morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will unveil their nominations beginning at 8:15 a.m. EST. The nominations will be livestreamed on the Globes' official Facebook page and the group's website. The top categories will be carried live on NBC.

Presenters will include Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater.

Despite its many songs, "A Star Is Born" is competing in the Globes' dramatic categories. Two Oscar favorites, "Green Book" and "The Favourite," are slotting in as comedies, where the Disney musical "Mary Poppins" could pile up nominations.

The Golden Globes will be held Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills.