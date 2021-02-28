The Latest: Catherine O'Hara adds to trophy haul at Globes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the Golden Globe ceremony (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Catherine O’Hara has ridden “Schitt’s Creek” to a Golden Globe.

O’Hara won the Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy series on Sunday, signaling what may be another big night for “Schitt’s Creek.” The show, co-created by and co-starring Eugene Levy and his son Daniel Levy, swept the comedy categories at the Emmys.

From a couch in a remote location, O’Hara praised the Levys for “an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear 100 wigs and speak like an alien.”

The 66-year-old O’Hara is more than 30 years older than all of the fellow nominees she beat: Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Lily Collins and Jane Levy.

___

5:15 p.m.

The winner of the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a film is Daniel Kaluuya for his work in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Kaluuya’s acceptance speech could not be heard from his location at first, and he jokingly shouted “You did me dirty!” once the audio was restored.

On a night when the organization that gives out the Golden Globes is facing condemnation for having no Black voting members, the night’s first award went to a Black actor.

Kaluuya didn’t mention the issue directly in his acceptance, though he praised the man he played to win the award, Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

The actor was nominated in 2018 for his leading role in “Get Out.”

He topped fellow nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Sacha Baron Cohen, Bill Murray and Jared Leto.

___

5:10 p.m.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler began the pandemic-era Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, delivering a split-screen opening from separate coasts.

With Poehler at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and Fey in New York’s Rainbow Room on Sunday night, the two did an initial gag where Fey reached out through the screen and stroked Poehler’s hair.

The Globes, normally a loose-and-boozy party that serves as the kickoff for Hollywood’s awards season, has been beset with problems beyond the coronavirus leading up to this year’s ceremony. They include a revelation in the Los Angeles Times that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which gives out the awards, has no Black voting members in the group.

Fey took a shot at the organization in the show opening, explaining to the two small live audiences made up of first responders and essential workers that “the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 no black journalists.”