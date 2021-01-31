Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic DAVID KEYTON, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 10:29 a.m.
1 of10 Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Malin Hellberg, sits alone to watch the film Tigrar, in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format. For the real world movie experience, a lottery determines who gets the one ticket for the 700-seat cinema. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 The interior of a lighthouse, which will act as a screening room, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 The lighthouse and cabin, which will act as a screening rooms, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 The living room inside a cabin which will act as a screening room, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Lisa Enroth, right, waves as she departs for the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Lisa Enroth, left, prepares to depart for the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden as she speaks with Jonas Holmberg, creative director of Goteborg Film Festival, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Lisa Enroth is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Jonas Holmberg, creative director of Goteborg Film Festival is interviewed by the Associated Press, on the island of Hamneskar, western Sweden on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format but an emergency ward nurse from Sweden was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on an isolated island in the North Sea with for only companionship the events’ entire movie selection. Lisa Enroth said the opportunity gave her “time to reflect” after a busy year amid the COVID pandemic. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Malin Hellberg, sits alone to watch the film Tigrar, in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. The 44th Goteborg film festival opened this weekend in a mostly virtual format. For the real world movie experience, a lottery determines who gets the one ticket for the 700-seat cinema. Thomas Johansson/AP Show More Show Less
GOTEBORG, Sweden (AP) — Cinema in lockdown: Scandinavia’s largest film festival is exploring the social isolation resulting from COVID-19 by setting up a temporary cinema-for-one on a desolated island in the North Sea with the only companionship the events’ entire movie selection and enough food to last the week.
Lisa Enroth was selected among 12,000 volunteers to spend a week on the island of Hamneskar at Pater Noster, a former lighthouse turned boutique hotel. An emergency ward nurse from Sweden with a passion for film, Lisa said the isolation would give her “time to reflect and be alone” after a busy year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.