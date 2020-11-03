Spain chooses post-civil war film as Oscar candidate

MADRID (AP) — “The Endless Trench,” a film about a man who hid for decades after Spain’s 1936-39 Civil War, will represent the country in the competition for this year’s Oscars for best foreign language movie, Spain´s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences said Tuesday.

The film, starring Spanish actors Antonio de la Torre y Belén Cuesta, tells the story of a man who remained for years hiding in his house for fear of arrest following the war that led to nearly four decades of dictatorship under late Gen. Francisco Franco.

The film, whose original title in Spanish is “La Trinchera Infinita,” was first shown at the 2019 San Sebastián film festival where it won best director and best screenplay.