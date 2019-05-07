Soprano Lisette Oropesa wins Beverly Sills Artist Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Soprano Lisette Oropesa has won the Beverly Sills Artist Award, given by the Metropolitan Opera to rising young singers, adding to the Richard Tucker Award she won earlier this season.

The 35-year-old made her Met debut in 2006 as a Woman of Crete in Mozart's "Idomeneo." She is scheduled to sing the title role next season in Massenet's "Manon" and Violetta in Verdi's "La Traviata."

Upcoming engagements include Amalia in Verdi's "I Masnadieri" at La Scala in Milan next month, Rosina in Rossini's "Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)" at the Paris Opera in January and the title role in Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" at the Bavarian State Opera next March.

The award was announced Tuesday. Previous winners include Nathan Gunn, Joyce DiDonato, Isabel Leonard and Nadine Sierra.