Troy Kotsur makes history at Screen Actors Guild Awards JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 9:03 p.m.
The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards opened with a first: Troy Kotsur became the only deaf actor to ever win an individual acting award from Hollywood's actors guild.
In the night's first televised award, Kotsur won best supporting actor for his performance in the family drama “CODA.” Kotsur, a veteran 53-year-old actor who gave a breakthrough performance in Sian Heder's film, had already been the first deaf actor nominated individually for a SAG award.