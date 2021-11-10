Review: Sweet kid, lovable dog, uneven script in 'Clifford' JOCELYN NOVECK, AP National Writer Nov. 10, 2021
It’s really not that complicated. Kids love dogs. Dogs love kids. Separate them at your peril.
So despite obvious efforts to link the beloved and durable “Clifford” story, about a huge dog and the little girl who loves him, to a bigger and more current message in the CGI-meets-live action “Clifford the Big Red Dog, ” it really isn’t necessary. You had us at “Clifford."