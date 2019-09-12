Reality star 'The Situation' released from federal prison

FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino arrives at the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premiere in Los Angeles. Sorrentino has regained his freedom. The reality television star’s publicist said he was released from prison in Otisville, New York, Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2019, after serving about eight months for tax evasion. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino arrives at the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" premiere in Los Angeles. Sorrentino has regained his freedom. The reality television ... more Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Photo: Willy Sanjuan, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Reality star 'The Situation' released from federal prison 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — "Jersey Shore" cast member Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is now a free man.

The 37-year-old reality television star's publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, New York, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

He took to Twitter shortly after his release, writing, "Turn up we free."

Sorrentino served about eight months for tax evasion. He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.

At his sentencing last fall, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of "Jersey Shore" from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.