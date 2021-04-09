Rapper-actor DMX, known for iconic hip-hop songs, dead at 50 JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 1:59 p.m.
1 of8 FILE- DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta on Oct. 1, 2011. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - DMX, center, accepts the R&B Album Artist of the Year during the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on Dec. 8, 1999. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. Laura Rauch/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 FILE - DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, performs following the announcement of his record label change to Sony Music in New York on Jan. 13, 2006. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. ( AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File) Louis Lanzano/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. Peter Kramer/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 FILE - Rap artist DMX appears at a news conference in New York to announce a 40 city, hard core, hip hop tour, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1999. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side" after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 FILE - DMX, center, accepts the R&B Album Artist of the Year during the 1999 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on Dec. 8, 1999. The family of rapper DMX says he has died at age 50 after a career in which he delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem." A statement from the family says the Grammy-nominated rapper died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, "with his family by his side" after being placed on life support for the past few days. He was rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2. Laura Rauch/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)" and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement Friday from his family. He was 50.
The Grammy-nominated performer died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to a statement from the hospital in White Plains, New York, where he died. He was rushed there from his home April 2.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JENNIFER PELTZ