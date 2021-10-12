Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 11:45 a.m.
1 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, followed by Britain's Princess Anne, right, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) Arthur Edwards/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, and Britain's Princess Anne arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, followed by Britain's Princess Anne, arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) Arthur Edwards/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) Arthur Edwards/AP Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, holds flowers as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, receives flowers as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, attends a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, and Britain's Princess Anne attend a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was seen using a walking stick at a major public event for the first time Tuesday, when she attended a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity.
The 95-year-old monarch was photographed using a cane 2003, although that was after she underwent knee surgery.