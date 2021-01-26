Q&A: Rapper D Smoke takes patient walk to Grammy recognition JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 10:03 a.m.
1 of8 Rapper D Smoke poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The rapper and school teacher is nominated for two Grammy Awards, one for best rap album for "Black Habits," and one for best new artist. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 14. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When D Smoke was teaching high schoolers in Southern California, the rapper still pursued his dreams of breaking through as a hip-hop artist while leaning on the encouraging phrase: “There’s no expiration on realness.”
D Smoke maintained that mindset as a motivator before he made a splash on Netflix’s music reality TV series “Rhythm + Flow” in 2019. He won the competition, impressing judges Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper with his ability as a multi-instrumentalist and bilingual rapper who could easily switch from English to Spanish in his rhymes.
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.