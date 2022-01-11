Public art exhibit ‘The Westport Idea’ to open at MoCA

Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) and the Westport Arts Advisory Committee have announced a new collaboration exhibit: “The Westport Idea.”

The exhibition will feature works from the Westport Public Art Collections (WestPAC) and will gather more than 2,000 pieces of art that were previously displayed in locations such as public schools and municipal buildings that were not always accessible to the public, according to a news release.

“MoCA strives to present thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences, and we look forward to sharing these WestPAC works with the community,” Ruth Mannes, MoCA Westport’s executive director said in a release. “This is an exhibition the entire family can learn from and enjoy.”

“The Westport Idea” will feature some of the museum’s 2021 acquisitions from artists of color and “other underrepresented groups,” according to a release. Artists include photographer Adger Cowans of Harlem’s Kamoinge Workshop, artist in residence Charles Joyner and Stamford artist Christa Forrest.

Westport Town Curator Kathleen Bennewitz co-curated the exhibit with Liz Leggett, MoCA Westport’s Director of Exhibitions, and with Ive Covaci, PhD, WestPAC director of education.

“The exhibition originated as an ‘idea’ between WAAC and MoCA Westport to bring annual selections of WestPAC’s heralded, but rarely seen, collection of original works of art on view for the community to enjoy, appreciate – even be wowed by,” Bennewitz said in a release.

“The Westport Idea” will be on display Jan. 28 through March 12 at MoCa Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike, Westport. Admission is free. For more information, visit mocawestport.org.