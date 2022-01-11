Public art exhibit ‘The Westport Idea’ to open at MoCA
1 of5
.Adger Cowans (born 1936), Three Shadows (1968), Westport Public Art Collections, Gift of Friends of Westport.
Courtesy of MoCA Westport Show More Show Less
2 of5
Christa Forrest, Don't Judge Me (2021), Westport Public Art Collections, Gift of Friends of Westport.
Courtesy of MoCA Westport Show More Show Less
3 of5
Charles Joyner (born 1947), Village @ Ntonso (2020), Westport Public Art Collections, Gift of the artist.
Courtesy of MoCA Westport Show More Show Less
4 of5
Richard Hunt (born 1936), Untitled (c. 1972), Westport Public Art Collections, Gift of the Dorsky Gallery Curatorial Programs.
Courtesy of MoCA Westport Show More Show Less
5 of5
Westport’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) and the Westport Arts Advisory Committee have announced a new collaboration exhibit: “The Westport Idea.”
The exhibition will feature works from the
Westport Public Art Collections (WestPAC) and will gather more than 2,000 pieces of art that were previously displayed in locations such as public schools and municipal buildings that were not always accessible to the public, according to a news release.
Sarajane Sullivan is a state-wide Features Reporter for Hearst Connecticut Media Group. She also has had bylines in USA Today, Wine Enthusiast Magazine, NPR and other publications. Ask her how to make the perfect grilled cheese, where to find the best chai in New York City and why Disney music influenced a generation of world changers.