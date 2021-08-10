Prince Andrew faces no good choice in Epstein accuser case DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 4:42 p.m.
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew stands inside St. George's Chapel during the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021.
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York.
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York.
Windsor Castle is reflected on a window of a shop which displays souvenirs of the British Royal Family, in Windsor, near London, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the death announcement of his father, Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Andrew is likely to do anything he can to avoid giving evidence in a U.S. lawsuit filed by an American woman who alleges that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, lawyers on both sides of the Atlantic say.
Andrew may contest the U.S. court’s jurisdiction, or ignore the civil lawsuit altogether, taking a chance the court might find him in default and order him to pay damages.