Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies JUAN LOZANO, Associated Press Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 3:23 p.m.
1 of8 The Astroworld main stage where Travis Scott was performing Friday evening where a surging crowd killed eight people, sits full of debris from the concert, in a parking lot at NRG Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Mark Mulligan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Students arrive at Heights High School on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. A student was reportedly among those killed at the Astroworld music festival Friday night. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP) Jon Shapley/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. Robert Bumsted/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Emergency personnel respond to the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (KTRK via AP) AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 The crowd watches as Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference. (Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP) Jamaal Ellis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival at NRG park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival in while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.(Jamaal Ellis/Houston Chronicle via AP) Jamaal Ellis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the 9th person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott.
Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference.