Pamela Anderson calls Australian PM's comments 'smutty'

In this combination of file photos, on Oct. 7, 2018, actress Pamela Anderson applauds at the start of the League One soccer match between Marseille and Caen at the Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, southern France; left, and on Nov. 18, 2018, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the Leaders Electrification Project meeting as part of the APEC 2018 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Appearing on Australia's "60 Minutes" this month, Anderson urged Morrison to bring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to Australia.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pamela Anderson is criticizing Australia's prime minister for making "smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion."

Appearing on Australia's "60 Minutes" this month, the "Baywatch" star urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to bring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to Australia. The Australian citizen claimed asylum in Ecuador's embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faces allegations that were later dropped.

Morrison turned down the request. But the prime minister added he had "plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort out the issue with Pamela." A government official called the remark "lighthearted."

Anderson posted a letter on Saturday in which she called Morrison's remarks "disappointing."