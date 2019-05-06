Palace says royal baby almost here, Meghan in labor



In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Princess Diana's little boy, the devil-may-care red-haired prince with the charming smile is about to become a father. The arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will complete the transformation of Harry from troubled teen to family man, from source of concern to source of national pride.

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry's wife Meghan is in labor with their first child.

The palace says the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex started labor early Monday.

She and 34-year-old Harry didn't disclose the location they chose for the birth. Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, they never revealed the baby's due date. They have said they didn't find out the sex in advance.

The couple married at Windsor Castle last year. They have moved into nearby Frogmore Cottage, a royal residence on the grounds where they held their wedding reception.

Journalists and well-wishers have been camped out for days in Windsor, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of London.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne and Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.