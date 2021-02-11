PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

2. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

3. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

4. “In Love & Pajamas” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox (Knopf)

9. “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

10. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

12. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “The Survivors” by Jane Harper (Flatiron)

14. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

15. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo (Center Street)

2. “Four Hundred Souls” by Kendi/Blain (One World)

3. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

5. “Just As I Am: A Memoir” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

8. “That Sounds Fun” by Annie F. Downs (Revell)

9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

10. “One Day You'll Thank Me” by Cameran Eubanks Wimberly (Gallery)

11. “Ancient Remedies” by Josh Axe (Little, Brown Spark)

12. “Learning to Pray: A Guide for Everyone” by James Martin (HarperOne)

13. “Forgive What You Can’t Forget” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow)

15. “When Harry Met Minnie” by Martha Teichner (Celadon)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Highland Treasure” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

2. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)

4. “The Sea Glass Cottage” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

5. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Revenge” by Patterson/Holmes (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Perfect Partners” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “Wicked Game” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)

9. “The Wicked Die Twice” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Nathan Stark, Army Scout” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “An Irish Wish” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

15. “Paradise Peak” by Janet Dailey (Zebra)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Burn After Writing” (pink) by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)

2. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)

3. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 20” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)

5. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

6. “The Girl from the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat (Graydon House)

7. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Bloodhound)

8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

9. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)

10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami (Viz)

11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

12. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Eight Perfect Murders” by Peter Swanson (William Morrow)

14. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turrow (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)