PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended April 4th.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Texas Outlaw” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse″ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)

3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore (Harper)

5. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

6. “Devoted” by Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

7. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

8. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James Born (Little, Brown)

9. “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

10. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

11. “The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

12. “The Mirror & the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt & Co.)

13. “It's Not All Downhill from Here” by Terry McMillan (Ballantine)

14. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

15. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

3. “The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” by Phil Szostak (Abrams)

4. “The First Time” by Colton Underwood (Gallery)

5. “Front Row at the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

6. “Mitch, Please!” by Matt Jones (Simon & Schuster)

7. “More Myself” by Alicia Keys (Flatiron)

8. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (Waterbrook)

9. “Midnight Mom Devotional” by Thompson/Pitts (WaterBrook)

10. “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson (Dey Street)

11. “Regenerate” by Sayer Ji (Hay House)

12. “Find Your Path” by Carrie Underwood (Dey Street)

13. “The Office” by Andy Greene (Dutton)

14. “Becoming Better Grownups” by Brad Montague (Avery)

15. “Dangerous Prayers” by Craig Groeschel (Zondervan)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. “Denim and Diamonds” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

5. “Envious” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

7. “The 18th Abduction” by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Killer Take All” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “A Hill of Beans” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Liar Liar” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Little Fires Everywhere” (TV tie-in) by Celest Ng (Penguin)

13. “The View from Alameda Island” by Robyn Carr (Mira)

14. “White Pines Summer” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

15. “The Heart of the Home” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Books)

2. “Wow, No Thank You” by Samantha Irby (Vintage)

3. “The Woman in the Window” (movie tie-in) by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

4. “The Odd Is Out: The first Sequel” by James Rallison (TarcherPerigee)

5. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

6. “Before We Were Yours″ by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. “The Inn” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Unsolved” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Worlds Within Worlds” by Kerby Rosanes (Plume)

10. “Challenge Accepted!” by Andrew Kravis (Zephyros)

11. “Lost Boy Found” by Kristen Alexander (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (Norton)

13. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)

15. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Gallery)