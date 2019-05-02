PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 4/27/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "Neon Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Redemption" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "War of the Spark: Ravnica" by Greg Weisman (Del Rey)

5. "Lost Roses" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. "Someone Knows" by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Normal People" by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

8. "Celtic Empire" by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

9. "The Cornwalls are Gone" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. "Run Away" by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

12. "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

13. "Miracle at St. Andrews" by Patterson/De Jonge (Little, Brown)

14. "Machines Like Me" by Ian McEwan (Doubleday/Talese)

15. "Two Weeks" by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Mueller Report" by The Washington Post (Scribner)

2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. "The Moment of Lift" by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)

4. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. "The Second Mountain" by David Brooks (Random House)

6. "Cribsheet" by Emily Oster (Penguin)

7. "Pulling Profits Out of a Hat" by Brad Sugars and Monte Wyatt (Cranberry Press)

8. "America Before" by Graham Hancock (St. Martin's Press)

9. "Next Level Basic" by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery Books)

10. "Life Will Be the Death of Me...and You Too!" by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

11. "The Path Made Clear" by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

12. "Crushing" by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

13. "Clean & Lean" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's Press)

14. "Wolfpack" by Abby Wambach (Celedon Books)

15. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Trouble with Vampires" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

2. "The Fallen" by David Baldacci (Vision)

3. "Come Sundown" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

4. "The Summer Retreat" by Sheila Roberts (Harlequin MIRA)

5. "Unbroken Cowboy" by Maisey Yates (HQN)

6. "Twisted Prey" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "The Good Fight" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. "The 17th Suspect" by James Patterson (Vision)

9. "Tom Clancy: Line of Sight" by Mike Maden (Berkley)

10. "The Rising Sea" by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "The Girl Who Takes an Eye For an Eye" by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

12. "The Escape Artist" by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "The Wyoming Kid" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

14. "A Dog's Journey" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

15. "I've Got My Eyes on You" by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Mister" by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

4. "Cook Once, Eat All Week" by Cassy Joy Garcia (Victory Belt)

5. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Penguin)

6. "The 13-Minute Murder" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "The Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff (Park Row Books)

8. "The First Lady" by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "A Dog's Journey" (movie tie-in) by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

10. "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

11. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

12. "Supermarket" by Bobby Hall (Penguin)

13. "Something in the Water" by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

14. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

15. "The Home Edit" by Shearer/Teplin (Clarkson Potter)

