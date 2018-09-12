PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 9/9/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Leverage in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. "In His Father's Footsteps" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "Texas Ranger" by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

4. "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

5. "Dark Sentinel" by Christine Feehan (Berkely)

6. "Depths of Winter" by Craig Johnson (Viking)

7. "The Fall of Gondolin" by J.R.R. Tolkien (HMH)

8. "The Outsider" by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. "Tailspin" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "Timeless" by R. A. Salvatore (Harper Voyager)

12. "Pieces of Her" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

13. "Field of Bones' by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

14. "Circe" by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown)

15. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. "21 Lessons for the 21st Century" by Yuval Noah Harari (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

3. "The Russia Hoax" by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. "Magnolia Table" by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

5. "The Restless Wave" by McCain/Salter (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. "Every Day is Extra" by John Kerry (Simon & Schuster)

9. "Small Fry" by Lisa Brennan-Jobs (Grove)

10. "The Coddling of the American Mind" by Lukianoff/Haidt (Penguin)

11. "I'd Rather Be Reading" by Anne Bogel (Baker)

12. "Liars, Leakers and Liberals" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

13. "Unhinged" by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

14. "The Good Neighbor" by Maxwell King (Abrams)

15. "Fashion Climbing" by Bill Cunningham (Penguin)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Haunted" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "Springtime in Salt River" by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin)

3. "Vince Flynn: Enemy of the State" by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

4. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Anchor)

5. "The Crooked Staircase" by Sean Koontz (Bantam)

6. "The Romanov Ransom" by Cussler/Burcell (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "A Reason to Die" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. "Dark Legacy" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

9. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Dell)

10. "1022 Evergreen Place" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. "Only You" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

12. "You Will Pay" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

13. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

14. "Tropical Blues" by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

15. "Escapade" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Rich People Problems" by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

2. "The Tatooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

3. "The Winner" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Dark Between Stars" by Atticus (Atria)

5. "Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

6. "Less" by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

7. "Letters to Church" by Francis Chan (David C. Cook)

8. "A Simple Favor" (movie tie-in) by Darcey Bell (Harper)

9. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

10. "Grit" by Angela Duckworth (Scribner)

11. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

12. "The Dutch Wife" by Ellen Keith (Park Row)

13. "Crazy Rich Asians" (movie tie-in) by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

14. "The First Love" by Beverly Lewis (Bethany House)

15. "The Legend of Korra" by DiMartino/Koh (Dark Horse)

