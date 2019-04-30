Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.

NEW YORK (AP) — Barack and Michelle Obama have unveiled a slate of projects in development for Netflix, a year after the former president and first lady signed a deal with the streaming platform.

The Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, on Tuesday announced a total of seven films and series that Barack Obama said will entertain but also "educate, connect and inspire us all."

Higher Ground is producing a feature film on Frederick Douglass, adapted from David W. Blight's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography. It's also planning an adaptation of The New York Times "Overlooked" obituary column, about deaths unreported by the paper.

Netflix and the Obamas acquired the Sundance Film Festival documentary "American Factory," about a Chinese-owned factory in post-industrial Ohio. And the company's "Bloom" is an upstairs-downstairs drama set in post-WWII New York.