New this week: Plenty of Dolly Parton and 'Lucy and Desi'

Here\u2019s a collection curated by The Associated Press\u2019 entertainment journalists of what\u2019s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES \u2014 If \u201cBeing the Ricardos\u201d left you wanting more Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, or just a less Sorkin-ized version of the larger-than-life couple, Amazon Prime Video has Amy Poehler\u2019s documentary \u201cLucy and Desi\u201d coming to the service Friday, March 4. Poehler has said that she wanted to give audiences a deeper understanding of the couple, their creativity, their tumultuous relationship and their groundbreaking sitcom \u201cI Love Lucy.\u201d The doc includes interviews with Norman Lear, Bette Midler and Carol Burnett. \u201cBeing the Ricardos,\u201d which got Oscar nominations for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is also on Prime if you want to make a night of it. \u2014 Modern dating can be a horror show, so Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones of \u201cNormal People\u201d fame) is excited to meet a handsome stranger (Sebastian Stan) in the grocery store who seems to be perfect boyfriend material in \u201cFresh.\u201d The directorial debut of Mimi Cave is part comedy, part thriller and it\u2019s coming to Hulu on Friday, March 4. The Sundance breakout had many buzzing about its provocative twists but it\u2019s best to go in knowing as little as possible. \u2014 With about a month to go until the Oscars, there\u2019s still plenty of time to brush up on the nominees and more best picture contenders are hitting streaming services this month including Steven Spielberg\u2019s \u201cWest Side Story,\u201d available on Disney+ on Wednesday, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi\u2019s \u201cDrive My Car,\u201d on HBO Max on Wednesday. \u201cWest Side Story\u201d has seven nominations, including one for supporting actress Ariana DeBose (a favorite to win) for her portrayal of Anita which Oscar-savants will know is a role that got her co-star Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962. The Japanese drama \u201cDrive My Car,\u201d meanwhile, has four including best director, international feature and adapted screenplay (it\u2019s based on a Haruki Murakami short story). \u2014 AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr MUSIC \u2014 Dolly Parton has a big week ahead when she hosts the ACM Awards and drops not just a new album but also a novel. The 12-track album, \u201cRun, Rose, Run,\u201d out Friday, March 4, serves as a companion to the book novel by the same name co-authored by James Patterson and Parton, which is set for release on Monday, March 7. The book is a mystery set in Nashville about two singers \u2014 an older, jaded icon and a young newcomer with a dark past. The album is described as a soundtrack and includes the song \u201cBlue Bonnet Breeze,\u201d which Parton describes a \u201cRomeo and Juliet kind of story.\u201d \u2014 You know him from \u201c24,\u201d \u201cStand By Me\u201d and \u201cA Few Good Men,\u201d but Kiefer Sutherland is also a musician. His third studio album \u201cBloor Street\u201d drops Friday, March 4, and includes the singles \u201cSo Full of Love,\u201d \u201cTwo Stepping in Time\u201d and the title track. The music leans into Americana and country and the album is named after the main thoroughfare through Toronto, a place where as a teenage Sutherland had his first job, first kiss and where he played guitar for loose change. The song \u201cCounty Jail Gate\u201d is inspired by the 48 days he spent in jail for driving under the influence. \u2014 Things always tend to get interesting when Nil\u00fcfer Yanya is making music and that's very true of \u201cPainless,\u201d which showcases the singer-songwriter's combination of indie rock, soul, jazz and trip-hop. It's her sequel to 2019\u2019s rave-reviewed "Miss Universe," and lands Friday, March 4, following the superb single \u201cafterlife.\u201d The Guardian newspaper calls it \u201cprickly, occasionally jazzy, and always catchy post-punk that lands somewhere between Joy Division, King Krule and PJ Harvey.\u201d The daughter of visual artists, Yanya grew up in London. listening to Turkish and classical music, and picking up a guitar at 12. \u2014 AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy TELEVISION \u2014 Roger Allam, known to fans of PBS\u2019 \u201cEndeavor\u201d as British police detective Fred Thursday, takes a cross-channel jaunt to play a French crime-buster in \u201cMurder in Provence.\u201d The three-episode series based on M.L. Longworth\u2019s novels debuts Tuesday, March 1, on streaming service BritBox. Allam stars as investigating judge Antoine Verlaque of Aix-en-Provence, a lovely city also conveniently home here to menace and mysteries. Nancy Carroll plays his partner in romance and sleuthing, with Keala Settle (\u201cThe Greatest Showman\u201d) as a trusted detective. \u2014 The ACM Awards are touting a lineup that includes Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Dolly Parton \u2014 with Parton as host, performer and the recipient of a tribute by Kelly Clarkson. Viewers also should be aware that the ceremony has moved from its longtime network home of CBS to streaming service Amazon Prime Video. Other artists set for the two-hour show (8 p.m. EST Monday, March 7) from Las Vegas include Thomas Rhett, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Young, who leads the nominees\u2019 field with seven nods. \u2014 Ready for a good pirate yarn, one afloat on a sea of puns, slapstick and general all-around silliness? The 10-episode \u201cOur Flag Means Death,\u201d debuting Thursday, March 3, on HBO Max, stars Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet, a landowner who reinvents himself, very awkwardly, as the Gentleman Pirate. He teams up with Taika Waititi as Edward Teach, aka the notorious Blackbeard. While real-life 18th-century figures Bonnet and Blackbeard did cross paths, it would be misguided to base a history paper on the mischievous comedy created by David Jenkins and produced by Waititi. The cast includes Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones. \u2014 AP Television Writer Lynn Elber ___ Catch up on AP\u2019s entertainment coverage here: https:\/\/apnews.com\/apf-entertainment.