New this week: 'Law & Order,' Madea and Tears for Fears

Here\u2019s a collection curated by The Associated Press\u2019 entertainment journalists of what\u2019s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES \u2014 The Ryan Reynolds action comedy \u201cFree Guy,\u201d one of the few big-budget original movies to come out in theaters last year, arrives Wednesday on Disney+. And in Shawn Levy's genially self-aware film, which racked up $331 million at the box office, originality is very much at the heart of a story about a nonplayer videogame character (Reynolds) who breaks free of his coding. While \u201cFree Guy\u201d cribs heavily from movies before it, it derives plenty of agreeable charm from its star, and a number of entertaining co-stars \u2014 among them Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery and Channing Tatum. Naturally, a sequel is in development, which Reynolds announced wryly with the hashtag "#irony." \u2014 Some movies first produced under 20th Century Fox, like \u201cFree Guy,\u201d have gone straight to the streaming platform of the Walt Disney Co., which bought the studio in 2019. But the streaming paths of other releases have been harder to track due to some earlier rights agreements. Wes Anderson's anthology film \u201cThe French Dispatch," from Fox's renamed specialty label Searchlight Pictures, debuts Friday on Warner Bros.' streamer, HBO Max. Anderson's ode to the New Yorker features a star-studded ensemble including Benicio del Toro, L\u00e9a Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Bill Murray. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it \u201ca highly enjoyable, sophisticated and experimental ode to the romantic, and fictionalized idea, of the midcentury heyday of magazines.\u201d \u2014 After 11 previous installments, Tyler Perry's gun-totting grandmother Madea has uprooted to Netflix. In \u201cA Madea Homecoming,\u201d which debuts Friday, Perry brings his long-running character out from retirement, following 2019\u2019s \u201cMadea\u2019s Family Funeral." It's a new streaming home for Madea, who Perry first introduced on stage in 1999. Since 2005's \u201cDiary of a Mad Black Woman,\u201d the Madea movies have grossed more than $550 million at the box office. \u2014 AP Film Writer Jake Coyle MUSIC \u2014 Tears for Fears \u2014 the duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, who ruled the airwaves in the 1980s with "Everybody Wants to Rule the World\u201d and \u201cShout\u201d \u2014 return with new material after a longish break. How long? Try 17 years. \u201cThe Tipping Point\u201d is a 10-track set that combines their trademark pop writing with thoughtful lyrics. The new songs include \u201cBreak the Man,\u201d a celebration of women and a call to end patriarchy, and the rocking \u201cMy Demons,\u201d an examination of violent extremism. The title track is a heart-wrenching song about watching a loved one drift into dementia, inspired sadly by the experience of Orzabal\u2019s first wife. \u2014 Punk-pop with plenty of eyeliner roars back with a new album from Avril Lavigne. The \u201cComplicated\u201d and \u201cSk8er Boi\u201d singer offers up \u201dLove Sux" on Friday, Feb. 25, a 12-track set that includes contributions from Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear and Mark Hoppus. It's Lavigne's seventh studio album and marks the first new music to be released from the star since 2019. The first single is \u201cBite Me,\u201d which features Travis Barker on drums. She newly signed to DTA Records and he's the label head. \u2014 AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy TELEVISION \u2014 Turns out NBC\u2019s \u201cLaw & Order,\u201d which aired from 1990 to 2010, was just taking a breather and is back for its 21st season with longtime cast member Sam Waterston as New York D.A. Jack McCoy. Anthony Anderson\u2019s police Det. Kevin Barnard, who came aboard in the show\u2019s latter years, is paired with newcomer Jeffrey Donovan\u2019s Det. Frank Cosgrove. Others joining producer Dick Wolf\u2019s new iteration, debuting 8 p.m. EST Thursday, are Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi. Might crossovers with \u201cLaw & Order\u201d spinoffs \u201cSpecial Victims Unit\u201d and \u201cOrganized Crime\u201d happen? Anything is possible in the L&O universe, says showrunner Rick Eid. \u2014 It\u2019s common knowledge that Vikings are indomitable, and that\u2019s certainly true on TV. Netflix\u2019s \u201cVikings: Valhalla,\u201d rising in the wake of the \u201cVikings\u201d series, is set 100 years later, in the 11th century. The drama is populated by characters based on historical figures, including explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) and Nordic royal Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). Expect action aplenty, including clashes between the Vikings and English and within the ranks of the Norse people themselves over dueling Christian and pagan beliefs. The eight-episode series debuts Friday, Feb. 25. \u2014 The perils of Silicon Valley and moxie are on display in \u201cSuper Pumped: The Battle for Uber,\u201d debuting 10 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 27, on Showtime. The show dramatizes the business relationship of driven Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Texas venture capitalist and mentor Bill Gurley. The seven-episode first season, based on Mike Isaac's best-selling book of the same name, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick, Kyle Chandler as Gurley and Uma Thurman as Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post and former Uber board member. The cast also includes Kerry Bishé and Elisabeth Shue.