New novel coming in April from "Fifty Shades" author

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018 file photo, E.L. James poses during a photocall for the world premiere of 'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' at Salle Pleyel in Paris. The author of the blockbuster "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy has an "erotic love story" coming out April 16, Vintage Books announced Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. It's called "The Mister" and is another saga of sex, wealth and other indulgences. It features a rich Londoner who "has rarely slept alone" and a beautiful woman who is an "alluring mystery."

NEW YORK (AP) — E L James is working up some new thrills

The author of the blockbuster "Fifty Shades" trilogy has an "erotic love story" coming out April 16, Vintage Books announced Thursday. It's called "The Mister" and, according to Vintage, will again be a story of sex, wealth and other indulgences, featuring a rich Londoner who "has rarely slept alone."

"'The Mister' is a contemporary romance set in London, Cornwall and Eastern Europe that introduces readers to the privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious, talented and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who's recently arrived in London owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past," the publisher announced.

James, whose "Fifty Shades" books have sold more than 100 million copies and launched a billion dollar movie franchise, says "The Mister" is a modern fairy tale.

"I'm so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement.

"It's a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them."