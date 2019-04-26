Michael Wolf, photographer of mega-cities, dies in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Michael Wolf, an award-winning Hong Kong-based photographer known for his work depicting mega-cities, has died.

Hong Kong art gallery director Sarah Greene said that Wolf died in his sleep Tuesday night at his home. She said he was 64.

Wolf won a first prize in the World Press Photo competition in 2005 and 2010. His work covered Tokyo, Chicago and Paris, but Greene said his favorite city was Hong Kong, where Wolf moved in 1994. She helped run his studio and organized some of his exhibitions and book launches.

Wolf was born in Munich, Germany. He worked as a photojournalist and began focusing on his own projects in 2001. He published several books including "Architecture of Density" in 2012, which portrays Hong Kong's dense urban development.