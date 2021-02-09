Leonardo's 'Last Supper' reopens to public with short wait CHARLENE PELE, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 8:45 a.m.
1 of10 A woman admires Leonardo da Vinci's painting ' The Last Supper ', dating back to 1494-1498 and preserved at the ex-Renaissance refectory of the convent adjacent to the sanctuary of Santa Maria delle Grazie church, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. 'Last Supper' reopened Tuesday to the public after closure due to COVID-19 lockdown measures. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
MILAN (AP) — COVID-19 restrictions have brought a novelty to art lovers: The possibility of seeing Leonardo da Vinci’s “Last Supper” without waiting in line, and with same-day tickets possible.
Access to the masterpiece housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie resumed Tuesday after the second closure of the pandemic, starting in November and the fall virus resurgence. The famed mural was also closed to the public from Feb. 26-June 9, with the double closures resulting in an 80% drop in visitors last year from 2019’s record 445,728 Leonardo admirers.