Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 2:51 p.m.
A model wears a creation for the Kenzo fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
PARIS (AP) — It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on Sunday as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house founder Kenzo Takada.
Nigo, 51, thus becomes only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.