Jussie Smollett back in court for hearing about his lawyer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett returned to court Wednesday for the first time in a year for a hearing to determine whether one of the actor's attorneys should be allowed to keep representing him in his case against accusations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.

The hearing had nothing to with the charges against Smollett, who is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019. But because the media and the public were not allowed to attend the hearing that began in the morning and lasted well into the afternoon, it was not clear exactly what was being said in the courtroom.