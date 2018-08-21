Photo: AP Image 1 of / 36 Caption Close

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 photo provided by the New York City Transit, goats stand on the subway tracks in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jon Stewart has made a home for the two goats found roaming along the tracks. The comedian and his wife own Farm Sanctuary, a shelter in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 photo provided by the New York City Transit, goats stand on the subway tracks in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jon Stewart has made a home for the two goats found roaming along the tracks. The comedian and his wife own Farm Sanctuary, a shelter in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, Comedian Jon Stewart and wife Tracey arrive at "Springsteen On Broadway" opening night at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York. Stewart has made a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City. A train operator on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, alerted headquarters about "two very baaaaad boys" along the N Line in Brooklyn. The comedian and his wife own Farm Sanctuary, a shelter in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Jon Stewart on stage during Clusterfest at Civic Center Plaza and The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on June 3, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey McShane

Jon Stewart and Gillian Anderson in "Playing By Heart" in 1999.

Cindy Crawford & Jon Stewart at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

Mike Piazza and Jon Stewart at the 1994 MTV Rock 'n Jock Softball game.

Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Elle MacPherson, Jon Stewart in 1994.

Comedian Jon Stewart during an interview with host Conan O'Brien on October 20, 1993.

Jon Stewart, host of "The Daily Show," interviews Sen. Bob Dole on the set of the comedy show Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1999, in New York.

Jon Stewart at MTV's 3rd Annual Rock N' Jock Basketball game in1993.

Jon Stewart not rooting for the Mets in 1994.

Jon Stewart in 1994.

Jon Stewart took over hosting duties on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" in 1999.

Host Jon Stewart speaks onstage at Comedy Central's Night Of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert For Autism Education at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart appear on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.

Jim Cramer, left, host of the CNBC "Mad Money" show, is welcomed by host Jon Stewart during an appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" in New York in 2009.

Comedian Jon Stewart stands with New York City first responders during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, September 16, 2015, calling for the extension of the the Zadroga Heath & Compensation Act that provides health care and compensation to 9/11 first responders and victims will come to an end if not renewed by Congress.

Jon Stewart makes an appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw earlier this year in 2015.

Jon Stewart makes an appearance with professional wrestler Seth Rollins on WWE's Monday Night Raw earlier this year in 2015.

Jon Stewart on set at "The Daily Show."

Nate Corddry, center, Rob Corddry, right, and host Jon Stewart, left, appear on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.

John Hodgman, Lewis Black, Aasif Mandvi, Jordan Klepper, Steve Carell, Jessica Williams, Samantha Bee, Hasan Minhaj, Kristen Schaal and Al Madrigal appear on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" #JonVoyage on August 6, 2015 in New York City.

FILE - In this July 15, 2014 file photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton reacts to host Jon Stewart during a taping of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," in New York.

Democratic presidential nominee Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., left, appears on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," in this Aug. 24, 2004, file photo in New York.

U.S. President Barack Obama chats with The Daily Show host Jon Stewart during a commercial break in Washington D.C, on Wednesday, October 27, 2010.

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart speak during the "Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear" on the National Mall on October 30, 2010 in Washington, DC.

Jon Stewart and actor Steve Carell seen backstage at Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles.

FILE - In a Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, comedian Jon Stewart shouts to the crowd during the Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear on the National Mall in Washington. After hosting nearly 2600 editions of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," Stewart will sign off for good on Aug. 6.

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart smooches his son at a Knicks game.

Jon Stewart during A benefit evening for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Roseland in New York City at Roseland in New York City.

Jon Stewart attends the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles.

