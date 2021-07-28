Italian rockers Maneskin enjoy blurring gender stereotypes PAOLO SANTALUCIA, Associated Press July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 4:37 p.m.
ROME (AP) — Several years ago they were four teenagers busking in the piazzas of Rome. These days, the members of the rock band Maneskin are basking in adoration after triumphing in the Eurovision Song Contest and consistently riding high in Spotify charts.
With their androgynous outfits, in-your-face videos and what their lead singer calls “cathartic anger," they tell The Associated Press they're having a blast blurring stereotypes.
Written By
PAOLO SANTALUCIA