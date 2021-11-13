Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist CHARLENE PELE, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 8:29 a.m.
1 of13 Artist Badiucao sits in a torture chair, part of his exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. During the exhibit’s opening days, Badiucao will sit in a torture chair and read from a diary shared with him by a resident of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 Artist Badiucao sits in a torture chair, part of his exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. During the exhibit’s opening days, Badiucao will sit in a torture chair and read from a diary shared with him by a resident of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Artist Badiucao, right, speaks to the media at the opening of his exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. During the exhibit’s opening days, Badiucao will sit in a torture chair and read from a diary shared with him by a resident of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 Visitors walk past a torture chair during the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less 5 of13
6 of13 Visitors look at artwork during the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Visitors look at artwork during the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 Visitors attend the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Visitors attend the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less 10 of13
11 of13 Visitors attend the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Writing on a panel reads in Italian "China is not near, BADIUCAO, works of a dissident artist" at the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. Felice Calabro/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it.
A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record.