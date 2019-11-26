Hearings great for cable news, less so for broadcast

David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, right, watches former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. less David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, right, watches former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Hearings great for cable news, less so for broadcast 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Five days of impeachment hearings were great news for the cable news networks. That wasn’t necessarily the case for broadcasters.

CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC showed every minute of the hearings and were rewarded. Their viewership ballooned. The Nielsen company said that it was more than twice typical daytime viewing for CNN and MSNBC.

But pre-empting routine daytime programming wasn’t as good for ABC, CBS and NBC. Their viewership was lower than normal, and there weren’t as many commercials.

It will be something network executives will have to think about if an impeachment trial happens.