Gucci unveils Adidas collab during Milan Fashion Week COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 6:49 p.m.
1 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
3 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
4 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 5 of28
6 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
7 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
9 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 10 of28
11 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
12 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
13 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
14 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 15 of28
16 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
17 of28 Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
18 of28 Models wear creations as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
19 of28 Models wear creations as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 20 of28
21 of28 Models wear creations as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
22 of28 Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
23 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
24 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 25 of28
26 of28 A model wears a creation as part of the Versace Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
27 of28 Model Iris Law, daughter of British actor Jude Law, wears a creation as part of the Missoni Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
28 of28
MILAN (AP) — Outside Milan’s luxury runway shows on Friday, two Ukrainian students held aloft signs reading “No World War III” and “No Putin” to draw attention to the war in their homeland and to urge the West to take harsher measures.
Their goal: get into photos of influencers and VIPs to remind the world of the horrors going on within Europe.