Granger on Film: Wonder Woman 1984 doesn't live up to the first

Years ago, when I taught screenwriting at the University of Bridgeport, we discussed how a superhero must not only struggle morally to do the right thing but he/she must also battle a worthy villain who epitomizes a powerful, evil threat.
When “Wonder Woman” (2017) debuted, the origin story of the Amazonian princess was sensational! It detailed her background, childhood and how she fell in love with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), a dashing-but-doomed WWI pilot. Director Patty Jenkins proved female super-heroes were just as mighty as men.