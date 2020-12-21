Granger on Film: 'The Midnight Sky' is part space odyssey, part Arctic survival story

Part outer-space epic/part bleak Arctic survival story, George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky” on Netflix follows a lonely astrophysicist as he races to stop American astronauts from returning to Earth after a global catastrophe.
In 2049, Earth is destroying itself. When the maintenance crew of a remote outpost on the Arctic Circle departs to face doomsday at home with their loved ones, terminally-ill Dr. Augustine Lofthouse (Clooney) remains at his post, eating a microwaved meal in the deserted cafeteria.