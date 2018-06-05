Gamer: LeBron appearing on cover of NBA 2K video game









Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, center, and forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. less Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, center, and forward Kevin Durant during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP Image 2 of 3 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP) less Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, bottom, shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won ... more Photo: Ezra Shaw, AP Image 3 of 3 Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP) less Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. ... more Photo: Kyle Terada, AP Gamer: LeBron appearing on cover of NBA 2K video game 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is being honored as a gamer — on and off the floor.

Cleveland's star will appear on the cover of NBA 2K, the popular video game that's celebrating its 20th anniversary. The cover will include inspirational words chosen by James, who is chasing a fourth NBA title.

James says he's humbled to be chosen for the 20th anniversary cover "of a game I've played and loved since I was a little kid. We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me — from my family to where I come from and words I live by."

The NBA 2K19 20th anniversary edition will be available to fans on Sept. 7.

James and the Cavaliers trail Golden State 2-0 in this year's Finals. Game 3 is Wednesday night.