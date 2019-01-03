Former NY Times editor says Fox took her book out of context

NEW YORK (AP) — Jill Abramson, the former editor of The New York Times, says that Fox News took her criticism of the newspaper's Trump coverage "totally out of context" in a story that appeared this week.

Fox News wrote a story about the book earlier this week headlined "Former NY Times editor rips Trump coverage as biased." It focuses on a passage in the upcoming book "Merchants of Truth" where she says the paper's news pages, under current top executive Dean Baquet, "were unmistakably anti-Trump."

Abramson said Thursday that Fox writer Howard Kurtz tried to "Foxify" her book and neglected praise that she had for the Times' Trump coverage.

Kurtz says he was "sorry to see Jill back away from her own words."