Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

In this April 24, 2019 file photo Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT LeRoy" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut _ on Pornhub. The actress, author and musician joined the porn site’s Visionaries Director’s Series with “Her & Him,” also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) less In this April 24, 2019 file photo Bella Thorne attends the LA Premiere of "JT LeRoy" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut _ on Pornhub. The actress, author and ... more Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site's Visionaries Director's Series with "Her & Him," also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and "transcends time and space."

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series "Shake It Up." She co-starred in the film "The DUFF."