Fire rages anew near Athens, evacuations in southern Greece DEREK GATOPOULOS and ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 11:25 a.m.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Wildfires rekindled outside Athens and forced more evacuations around southern Greece Thursday as weather conditions worsened and firefighters in a round-the-clock battle stopped the flames just outside the birthplace of the ancient Olympics.
As additional support arrived from Greece’s military and European Union countries, water-dropping planes and helicopters swooped over blazes near the capital, on the island of Evia and near Ancient Olympia to the south.
DEREK GATOPOULOS and ELENA BECATOROS