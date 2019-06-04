For Apollonia Kotero, Prince was a king

Apollonia Kotero poses for a portrait in front of a photo of Prince at Warner Music Group in Los Angeles on Friday, May 31, 2019. Kotero, who recorded Prince's "Sex Shooter," is one of several artists who spoke with The Associated Press about their experience working with the artist. The song is included on a posthumous album of Prince's music, "Originals," due out this month. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Prince protege and longtime friend Apollonia Kotero said the Purple One had major plans for her before his untimely death in 2016, including new music, a possible film and even a book to follow-up his upcoming memoir.

He had even given Kotero and her Apollonia 6 bandmates the trademark to the group's name to keep the legacy alive.

But things changed once Prince died, sending Kotero into a "rabbit hole of severe depression" — as she put it in her first interview since Prince died on April 21, 2016.

She says, "I just physically couldn't cry and I was feeling ill, really ill. I just didn't know if I was going to make it."

Kotero co-starred in 1984's "Purple Rain" and was in the trio Apollonia 6.