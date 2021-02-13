Fire destroys part of Paul Newman's camp for ill children PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 8:32 a.m.
1 of5 A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Ashford, Conn. A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP) Mark Mirko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A early evening fire destroyed several buildings at the Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Ashford, Conn. A fire on Friday evening destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP) Mark Mirko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 1988 file photo, Actor Paul Newman gestures as he arrives at "The Hole in the Wall" camp in Ashford, Conn. Newman is the camp founder and $7 million of profits from his "Newman's Own" Food Products, Inc. was contributed to help finance the camp. A fire on Friday evening, Feb. 12, 2021 destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut. Bob Child/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 1988 file photo, Actor Paul Newman gestures as he arrives at "The Hole in the Wall" camp in Ashford, Conn. Newman is the camp founder and $7 million of profits from his "Newman's Own" Food Products, Inc. was contributed to help finance the camp. A fire on Friday evening, Feb. 12, 2021 destroyed four buildings at Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut. Bob Child/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
A fire on Friday evening destroyed a large section of Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Connecticut.
Jimmy Canton, the chief executive of the camp in Ashford, said it appears no one was injured in the blaze, which was reported to fire officials through an automatic fire alarm just before 5 p.m. He said buildings housing the camp's store and arts and crafts, woodshop and cooking programs were destroyed.