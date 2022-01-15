Fendi leads Milan trends with feminine silhouettes for men COLLEEN BARRY , AP Fashion Writer Jan. 15, 2022 Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 2:20 p.m.
Models wear creations for the Fendi fall winter 22/23 collection, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
MILAN (AP) — Milan menswear designers seem to have decided on the answer, but the question remains: Have the pandemic lockdowns emboldened men to embrace a more feminine silhouette, including skirts, mini-dresses and cape coats?
The Milan Fashion Week of previews for next winter and fall continued for the second day Saturday, with guests enjoying the pandemic norm of social distancing compared to previous cramped shoulder-to-shoulder seating. The calendar was slimmed down after the omicron variant started its surge in Italy last month, but that live shows went ahead at all was a sign of optimism after January 2021’s digital-only Milan Fashion Week.