Fall book releases include topical works for all ages

This combination photo of books covers shows, from left, Simon & Schuster's "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," by Doris Kearns Goodwin, available on Sept. 18, and "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom," by David W. Blight, available on Oct. 16, W. W. Norton's "These Truths: A History of the United States," by Jill Lepore, available on Sept. 18, Simon & Schuster's "Fear: Trump in the White House," by Bob Woodward, available on Sept. 11 and W. W. Norton's "The Fifth Risk," by Michael Lewis, available on Oct. 2, (Simon & Schuster/W. W. Norton via AP) less This combination photo of books covers shows, from left, Simon & Schuster's "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," by Doris Kearns Goodwin, available on Sept. 18, and "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom," by ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fall book releases include topical works for all ages 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — This year's fall books will include topical nonfiction, literary fiction and celebrity memoirs.

Notable releases include Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" and Michael Lewis' investigation of the Commerce Department under Trump, "The Fifth Risk." Memoirs also are coming from former first lady Michelle Obama, whose "Becoming" is one of the year's most anticipated releases, and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Literary novels are coming from Barbara Kingsolver and Haruki Murakami. Tina Turner, Joe Namath and Eric Idle are among the celebrities with memoirs scheduled.