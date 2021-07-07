Even in Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a movie diehard

CANNES, France (AP) — It's not hard to find people at the Cannes Film Festival dedicated to the big-screen, theatrical life of movies. But even among the devoted flocks of Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a true believer.
The Belfast-born, Edinburgh-based filmmaker and critic has a boundless affection for movies, and tastes that stretch around the globe. He has made pilgrimages in the footsteps of beloved films (like Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger's “I Know Where I'm Going!" which he turned into a documentary ) and composed mammoth, hourslong documentaries on the art form's history propelled as much as anything by his own romantic, inquisitive sense of wonder.