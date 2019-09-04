Erik Larson's next book centers on Nazi blitz of London

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Larson's next book tells a story he knows has been heard before

"The Splendid and the Vile," which comes out next March, is set during the Nazi bombing of London in 1940-41. Countless books and movies have documented those fateful months, but Larson said in a recent interview that he felt there were ways to dramatize that time that have yet to be fully "exploited." He is drawing upon everything from the diary of Mary Churchill, daughter of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, to intelligence reports and other materials only recently declassified.

Larson is best known for the million-selling "The Devil in the White City."