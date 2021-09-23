Emporio Armani celebrates 40 years during Milan Fashion Week COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Sep. 23, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 3:54 p.m.
MILAN (AP) — Milan is once again basking in the joy of snarled traffic for Milan Fashion Week, a sneak peek at what real normalcy might look like one day.
Health passes are being checked at the door of in-person shows and presentations, giving a sense of security to events that not so long ago were held with shoulder-to-shoulder seating. Now, masks are worn, social distances kept.