Duchess of Cambridge, the reliable royal, turns 40

LONDON (AP) \u2014 At least there\u2019s Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday, has emerged as Britain\u2019s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan\u2019s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. \u201cThis is the woman who was the commoner who married into the royal family and who has not tripped up, not caused any embarrassment,\u2019\u2019 Katie Nicholl, author of \u201cKate: The Future Queen.\u201d \u201cIt\u2019s not been an easy year, and yet somehow Kate seems to be a bit of a beacon in all of this.\u2019\u2019 At a moment when the House of Windsor is facing more than its share of controversy, Prince William's spouse has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music. The charities she supports gush about her willingness to get personally involved in their causes. Olivia Marks-Woldman was touched by the care Kate put into photographing Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein for an exhibition sponsored by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. Before the shoot, the duchess spent time learning her subjects' stories and used the knowledge to compose the photos, said Marks-Woldman, the trust\u2019s CEO. \u201cIt was a really involved, thoughtful participation,\u2019\u2019 she recalled. \u201cBut even after those photographs had been taken, the duchess supported the project and supported Steven and Yvonne and took an interest in them and sent them Christmas cards, invited them to the carol service in Westminster Abbey recently and has just been wonderful.\u201d Tracy Rennie, deputy chief executive of East Anglia's Children\u2019s Hospices, has a similar account from the day Kate visited one of the organization's facilities in 2019. The duchess agreed to talk with the parents and other relatives of a child who had recently died because they wanted to meet her, even though their pain was still raw. \u201cIt was a really supportive conversation actually, to the point we were having a laugh and a joke together as a family before we left \u2014 you wouldn't imagine that in such a difficult situation,\u201d Rennie said. \u201cThey absolutely felt honored that she\u2019d taken the time out and were overwhelmed by the fact that she was a \u2018normal person\u2019 \u2014 their words, not mine. They felt she really cared.\u201d Kate is a royal by choice, not birth. The daughter of a flight attendant and a flight dispatcher, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born in Reading, England, on Jan. 9, 1982, and grew up with a younger sister, Pippa, and a younger brother, James. The Middletons, from a well-to-do area of Berkshire, west of London, moved to Jordan when Kate was 2 years old because of her father\u2019s work. They returned to England in 1986, and Kate attended the exclusive Marlborough College, where she was active in sports including hockey, tennis and netball. It was at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland that Kate first met Prince William, the elder son of the late Princess Diana and second in line to inherit the British throne after his father, Prince Charles. First friends and then housemates along with two other students, William and Kate became romantically linked around 2004, when they were pictured together on a skiing trip in Switzerland. Kate graduated in 2005 with a degree in art history and a budding relationship with the prince. William complained about press intrusion, and Kate\u2019s lawyers asked newspaper editors to leave her alone. Even so, the British media followed every twist in their relationship, including a brief split in 2007. William later acknowledged that the couple\u2019s romance wobbled for several months, saying they were both young and trying to find their way. The tabloids dubbed her \u201cWaity Katie\u201d for her patience during their courtship. The couple eventually married at Westminster Abbey in 2011. They have three children. During 11 years under the royal microscope, Kate has largely avoided criticism by adopting the royal maxim \u201cnever complain, never explain.\u201d This was apparent last year when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, alleged in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate had made her cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses in the run-up to Meghan and Harry's 2019 wedding. Kate and the palace responded with silence. Yet Kate still has the ability to surprise. For a Christmas Eve carol concert at Westminster Abbey, she sat down at a piano and accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker on \u201cFor Those Who Can\u2019t Be Here,\u201d a song inspired by loss and separation during the pandemic. While it wasn\u2019t a secret that Kate had studied the instrument, the pre-recorded performance during a nationally televised concert was something new altogether. Walker said he didn\u2019t know what to expect when the palace suggested the duchess might accompany him in performing the new song at the event. \u201cIt was essentially, for the duchess, a giant gamble,\u2019\u2019 Walker told the AP. \u201cIt really is jumping in at the deep end and just hoping you can swim. Because I would have my own reservations about rocking up to a venue to play with somebody else\u2019s band on a song that I hadn\u2019t written and pull it off with absolute grace. It\u2019s not an easy thing, so it must have been quite a challenge.\u201d Biographer Nicholl, who has watched Kate for years, said the performance offers an insight into Kate\u2019s character, describing her as gutsy and self-assured - a person aware of her strengths. With Queen Elizabeth II preparing to celebrate 70 years on the throne later this year and the focus squarely on the longevity of the monarchy, Kate\u2019s place as the wife of a future king and the mother of another will loom even larger. \u201cI think the monarchy is in safe hands,\u2019\u2019 Nicholl said.