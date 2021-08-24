Doobie Brothers try to keep long train running, 50 years on ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 9:32 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th anniversary in their 51st year, heading out tenuously on a delayed tour and hoping they can keep taking it to the streets and letting audiences listen to the music as cancellations abound around them.
2020 ought to have been a banner year for the band, with an anniversary tour that united its two eras — the original Tom Johnston-led version of the early 1970s, and the more R&B Michael McDonald-led version of the late 1970s — and an invite to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that many fans felt was decades overdue.