Dior reconstructs Paris in spectacular Fashion Week show THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 1:41 p.m.
1 of29 Models wear creations for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
3 of29 Kim Jones, right, acknowledges applause after the conclusion of the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
4 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 5 of29
6 of29 Models wear creations for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
7 of29 Models wear creations for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Models wear creations for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
9 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 10 of29
11 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
12 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
13 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
18 of29 A model wears a creation for the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
19 of29 Models wear creations for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 20 of29
21 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
22 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
24 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 25 of29
26 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
27 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
28 of29 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
PARIS (AP) — Dior took over Paris’ iconic Place de la Concorde for a menswear show Friday whose theme was none other than the city of Paris itself.
Inside an annex, editors joined a front row including Naomi Campbell to marvel at the heritage house’s spectacular decor. It created a near-life size Parisian bridge, replete with fake birds and fake water lapping underneath via plasma screen, just for the 15-minute collection.