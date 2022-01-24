Dior couture celebrates the craft of fashion in Paris show THOMAS ADAMSON, AP Fashion Writer Jan. 24, 2022 Updated: Jan. 24, 2022 12:57 p.m.
1 of37 Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of37 Models wear creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
3 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
4 of37 Audience members record on their cell phones models wearing creations for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 5 of37
6 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
7 of37 Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause after the conclusion of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
9 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 10 of37
11 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
12 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
13 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 15 of37
16 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
17 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
18 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
19 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 20 of37
21 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
22 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
23 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
24 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 25 of37
26 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
27 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
28 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
29 of37 A model wears a creation for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 30 of37
31 of37 Model Cara Delevingne poses before the presentation of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
32 of37 Rosamund Pike smiles before the presentation of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
33 of37 Rosamund Pike poses before the presentation of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
34 of37 Patricia Contreras poses before the presentation of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less 35 of37
36 of37 Natalia Vodianova poses before the presentation of the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Lewis Joly/AP Show More Show Less
37 of37
PARIS (AP) — The atelier — the workshop of hands — took the Dior center stage on Monday for a refined show on the first day of Paris couture week, which aims to elevate the work of the house’s behind-the-scenes seamstresses.
The stars came out in droves to the Musee Rodin venue, including actress Rosamund Pike and “The Crown” star Claire Foy, who posed for cameras, exclaiming: “It’s beautiful. I’m in awe.”